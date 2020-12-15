Maimane pops up in Soweto, reflects on leaving the DA

'If you don't see my colour, you can't see that I have suffered'

Dumelang Bagaetsho! With these famous words, Mmusi Maimane greets a group of teachers at the Mbuyisa Makhubo Primary School in Orlando West, Soweto.



Cheerfully, one of the teachers commented: “I didn’t know you were so tall.”..