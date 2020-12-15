Maimane pops up in Soweto, reflects on leaving the DA
'If you don't see my colour, you can't see that I have suffered'
Dumelang Bagaetsho! With these famous words, Mmusi Maimane greets a group of teachers at the Mbuyisa Makhubo Primary School in Orlando West, Soweto.
Cheerfully, one of the teachers commented: “I didn’t know you were so tall.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.