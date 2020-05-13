Car dealers open, but licence centres will start operating only from June 1

While you are now allowed to buy vehicles again, you aren’t able to license or register them yet as driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) and vehicle testing stations (VTCs) will start reopening to the public only from June 1.

Noting the confusion around the opening of licence and testing facilities after the announcement that car dealers were allowed to open their doors again from Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said driving schools are permitted to operate under level 4 of the lockdown and have been doing so since May 1.

DLTCs and VTSs will, however open to the public only from June 1, provided they are ready to do so under strict Covid-19 health guidelines. Currently they are open to staff so that they can prepare the facilities.