'We finally have justice' - Relief for Palesa Madiba's family as her killer is found guilty

The family of slain student Palesa Madiba say they feel relieved after the man accused of her murder was found guilty on Friday.



Dumisani Mkhwanazi was found guilty by the Gauteng High Court for the murder of Madiba which occurred in 2013. Madiba went missing on August 9, 2013 after spending the weekend with her friend at the Mkwanazi home in Phiri, Soweto. Her remains were found in a shallow grave at Mkhwanazi's home on December 16 2015...