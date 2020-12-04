South Africa

'We finally have justice' - Relief for Palesa Madiba's family as her killer is found guilty

04 December 2020 - 16:39

The family of slain student Palesa Madiba say they feel relieved after the man accused of her murder was found guilty on Friday.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi was found guilty by the Gauteng High Court for the murder of Madiba which occurred in 2013. Madiba went missing on August 9, 2013 after spending the weekend with her friend at the Mkwanazi home in Phiri, Soweto. Her remains were found in a shallow grave at Mkhwanazi's home on December 16 2015...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X