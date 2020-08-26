State brings Palesa Madiba’s disappearance, death to light
Details of how the University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba was murdered before her body was buried in a shallow grave have begun to emerge in an indictment prepared for the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
The indictment lifts the lid on Madiba’s mysterious disappearance in 2013 before her body was found two years later when it was retrieved from the shallow grave at the home of murder accused Dumisani Mkhwanazi's home on December 16 2015...
