Biden says he'll publicly get a Covid-19 vaccine, keep Fauci

In the interview alongside Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Biden called for Congress to pass the $908 billion bill proposed by moderates in the U.S. Senate, but said that it should be viewed as a "start" to providing relief during the pandemic.

"People are really hurting," he said. "They're scared to death."

Trump and the Republican National Committee said on Thursday they had raised $207.5 million since the Nov. 3 election. Trump has urged supporters to send money to finance his legal efforts to overturn his loss to Biden. The efforts have so far proved fruitless.

Having not conceded, Trump has not committed to attending Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Biden said Trump's presence would be important "to demonstrate at the end of this chaos that he's created that there is peaceful transfer of power, with the competing parties, standing there, shaking hands, and moving on."

Trump at times has criticized Fauci's insistence on aggressive measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now claimed 273,000 U.S. lives.

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have surged past 2,000 for two days in a row as the most dangerous season of the year approaches. Nearly 200,000 new U.S. cases were reported on Wednesday, with hospitalizations approaching 100,000 patients.

Pfizer Inc's vaccine has already been approved by regulatory authorities in Britain, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to decide whether to do so on an emergency basis after an advisory panel meeting on Dec. 10. Vaccines could be distributed in the United States almost immediately afterward.

Fauci was critical, however, of the approval process in the UK. "They kind of ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile," he told CBS News. "They really rushed through that approval." He later apologized, however, for his critique, telling the BBC that he meant "no judgment" of the British process.