More than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases and 88 deaths recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 3,069 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, at a positivity rate of just under 11%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the new infections took the country to a total of 778,571 confirmed case. The new infections came from 28,010 tests.

Mkhize also reported 88 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 21,289.

TimesLIVE