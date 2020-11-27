Entertainment

Idols 2019 winner admits lockdown had sown seeds of self doubt

Luyolo making up for lost time with debut album release

27 November 2020 - 09:30

Idols SA champion Luyolo Yiba saw his plans go up in flames in 2020, like the rest of us. The Buffalo River-born singer left his IT job to pursue music full-time in Jozi in January.

While starting to find his groove in a new city living by himself, Covid-19 hit and the country went under lockdown. One by one his plans collapsed and there was nothing Yiba could do...

