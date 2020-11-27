Idols 2019 winner admits lockdown had sown seeds of self doubt

Luyolo making up for lost time with debut album release

Idols SA champion Luyolo Yiba saw his plans go up in flames in 2020, like the rest of us. The Buffalo River-born singer left his IT job to pursue music full-time in Jozi in January.



While starting to find his groove in a new city living by himself, Covid-19 hit and the country went under lockdown. One by one his plans collapsed and there was nothing Yiba could do...