SA records 3,250 Covid-19 cases and 118 deaths on Wednesday

SA recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.
SA recorded more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country deals with an apparently rising infection rate.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that there were 3,250 new cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 775,502 confirmed infections.

The new cases came from 29,437 tests — a positivity rate of just more than 11%.

Mkhize also reported that 118 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 51 were in the Eastern Cape, 30 in the Western Cape, 24 in the Free State, seven in Gauteng, four in Limpopo and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means that there have now been 21,201 confirmed deaths linked to the virus countrywide.

