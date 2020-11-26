Over-60s in Johannesburg wanted for Covid-19 vaccine trials

With more than half of SA's Covid-19 deaths being people older than 60, scientists are asking Johannesburg residents in this age group to volunteer to test a possible vaccine.

The Covid-19 investigational vaccine clinical trial is being conducted at the Clinical HIV Research Unit’s Helen Joseph Hospital clinical research site in Johannesburg. The unit is a division of the Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

This is a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical research study, the Ensemble trial, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Janssen’s investigational Covid-19 vaccine candidate, says the unit.

In addition, Right to Care’s Esizayo Clinic in Cosmo City is a recruitment site for the trial.

This phase of the trial involves a single vaccine dose of the Janssen vaccine candidate vs placebo, in about 60,000 adults 18 years old and older, including significant representation from people older than 60.