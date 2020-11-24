South Africa

Decapitated body found floating in Free State dam

24 November 2020 - 13:21
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The beheaded victim was wearing black leggings and is of a medium build and dark in complexion.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The decapitated body of an unidentified man was found floating in a dam in Rietfontein, in the Free State, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body was found by a community member at around 2pm on Monday.

“The body of a beheaded male was retrieved by police. He was wearing black leggings and is medium built and dark in complexion,” Makhele said.

A case of murder was opened.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Thaba Nchu detectives on 082-467-6612 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

