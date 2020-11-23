Three-year-old dies from injuries inflicted by mom's lover

Mother (17), boyfriend on the run after death of abused toddler

A three-year-old child from Diepkloof, Soweto, was allegedly repeatedly beaten and raped by her teen mother's boyfriend before she succumbed to her injuries last week.



The mother, 17, who is heavily pregnant, and her boyfriend are on the run after the death of the child at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Thursday night...