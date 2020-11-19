World

Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial results "definitely" before Christmas - investigator

By Reuters - 19 November 2020 - 11:07
The chief investigator on the study said "we're getting close".
Results of late-stage trials of University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate should definitely be known by Christmas, the chief investigator on the study said on Thursday, adding it was too early to know its efficacy yet.

Asked if it was too early to say whether the vaccine, which is licensed to AstraZeneca, stops disease developing, Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said: "We haven't quite got to that point yet. We're obviously not going to rush that."

"We're getting close, and it's definitely going to be before Christmas, based on the progress," he told BBC Radio when asked when the trial investigators would be unblinded to efficacy data and results released.

