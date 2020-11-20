Luxury hotel in the mountains does not come cheap

Inside Bushiri's Sparkling lap of luxury

Three days before his arrest for money laundering and fraud amounting to over R100m, fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri whiled away time in the company of two of his close associates at one of his prized processions, Sparkling Water Hotel and Spa.



The property, nestled on the foot of the Magaliesberg mountains in North West, is one of many commercial entities owned by Bushiri, which he left behind when he and his wife Mary skipped the country for Malawi last week...