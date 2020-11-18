South Africa

Herman Mashaba slams Aaron Motsoaledi's explanation about Bushiri escape

18 November 2020 - 16:31
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has criticised home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi after Shepherd Bushiri and his wife fled to Malawi.
Image: Sunday Times

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has joined many South Africans in expressing dismay at home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi after Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA for Malawi. 

Motsoaledi appeared before parliament's home affairs committee on Tuesday where he was asked to explained how Bushiri and his wife managed to skip the country days after being granted bail.

The couple were first arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m. On Wednesday, SowetanLIVE reported the Bushiris were again arrested in Malawi after police raided their home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody. 

In his explanation, Motsoaledi said his department was not solely to blame for the Bushiris escaping. He also blamed SA's porous borders, saying this was a “common cause”.

Expressing his dismay, Mashaba addressed Motsoaledi in a Twitter post, saying: “we are suffering from your own government's failure to secure our borders and deal with illegal immigration."

Speaking during a media briefing, Mashaba added that he would be writing to the Judicial Service Commission to demand a full investigation into the escape. 

“We are fed up with the borderless nature of this country we live in,” said Mashaba.

Many social media users echoed Mashaba's sentiments, saying the minister's explanation was confirmation of “how useless and dysfunctional the department of home affairs really is”.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say.

