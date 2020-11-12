South Africa

SA approaches 700,000 Covid-19 recoveries, as cases climb to 744,000

By Staff Reporter - 12 November 2020 - 21:13
Nearly 700,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in SA, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Nearly 700,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in SA, the health ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that there were now 690,903 recorded recoveries, at a recovery rate of 92.7%.

Mkhize also reported on Thursday that there had been 2,338 new cases of the respiratory illness recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 744,732.

He also reported 65 more Covid-19 related deaths. Of these, 17 occurred in the past 48 hours. In total, SA has now had 20,076 confirmed fatalities.

This means there are 33,753 “active cases” across SA.

The figures are based on 5,063,457 total tests, with 25,675 conducted in the latest 24-hour cycle.

