How Covid-proofing the slums upended Kenya's business culture

"Now they realise if they don't respond - help people fight the disease, preserve the planet - they won't exist next quarter," said Mwangi, a speaker at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual event, Trust Conference, being held online on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has already forced businesses to abandon harmful practices long considered essential, like frequent air travel, triggering discussions about the role companies should play in building better societies and more inclusive economies.

When the outbreak hit Africa in March, many feared the disease would tear through the continent's packed slums and overwhelm fragile health systems.

Mwangi marshalled Kenyan companies, NGOs, community groups and government bodies - players that rarely worked together but now had a common goal - in confronting the pandemic.

Out of the collaboration came Safe Hands Kenya, a campaign to supply vulnerable Kenyans, many living in Nairobi's slums, with soap, masks and hand-washing stations manufactured locally to protect jobs.

"We launched in crisis mode," he said. "Digital retailers, soap manufactures, media companies, and grassroots groups from informal settlements all piled in and asked 'what can we do?'"

Mwangi convinced rival companies to share the locations of thousands of road-side stores in Nairobi where free hand-washing stations were installed.

The Safe Hands team mapped out kiosks across the city to identify neighbourhoods cut off from sanitation.

"It was a brutal death march of very late nights and some (of the companies) fought like cats and dogs. But it was this huge systemic shock of the pandemic that ultimately shifted mindsets," he said.