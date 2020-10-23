South Africa

Former colleagues label Maluleke principled and professional

AG-elect draws praise for her strong leadership

23 October 2020 - 10:26

Tsakani Maluleke, who is set to become the first female auditor-general of SA after her unanimous nomination by a parliamentary ad hoc committee this week, has been showered with praise from all corners for her leadership.

Maluleke, who has been making huge strides in her career, is tipped to succeed Kimi Makwetu when his term finishes next month. Sowetan spoke to former colleagues of the deputy auditor-general who described her as an accomplished leader and professional...

