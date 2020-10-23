Former colleagues label Maluleke principled and professional
AG-elect draws praise for her strong leadership
Tsakani Maluleke, who is set to become the first female auditor-general of SA after her unanimous nomination by a parliamentary ad hoc committee this week, has been showered with praise from all corners for her leadership.
Maluleke, who has been making huge strides in her career, is tipped to succeed Kimi Makwetu when his term finishes next month. Sowetan spoke to former colleagues of the deputy auditor-general who described her as an accomplished leader and professional...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.