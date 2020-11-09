Loan scheme for Covid-hit businesses only helping the well-off

Bank criteria proving too stringent for small firms that need help

Rejoice Moletsane was delighted earlier this year when she scored a potentially life-changing business deal to run a tuck shop at a school in an an upmarket suburb.



Moletsane, an aspiring entrepreneur from Gauteng, was retrenched in 2018, and had used R200,000 of her retirement savings to purchase equipment to run the business...