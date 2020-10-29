Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane on Thursday said he was forced to move to Dubai because it became impossible to do business in SA.

“It wasn’t my choice to go to Dubai or move to the UAE,” he said.

Zuma said his accounts were frozen and he was excluded from banking systems as investigations against the Gupta family, who he had business ties with, progressed.

The son of the former president is a known business associate of the Gupta family and his name had surfaced in allegations of state capture as the person who facilitated meetings between prominent politicians and the Gupta brothers.

In a sit-down tell-all with Newzroom Afrika, Zuma said he was no longer in business with the controversial family.