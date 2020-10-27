State capture: Witness breaks down explaining how Guptas captured Denel

This was despite Malahlela, in an e-mail to Burger complaining about the Guptas, having sung praises to Burger for turning DLS from a division with an annual turnover of R300m to more than R2bn.

According to her, this great work was being undone by Burger, who looked the other way and aided irregularities for the benefit of VR Laser.

She highlighted three contracts awarded to the company in three successive years.

The first was in 2014, with a potential value that was first estimated at R365m but because that amount could not be approved by Burger without going to the board, it was reduced to R192m.

VR Laser, for this contract, was appointed even though LMS, a company which had also submitted a bid and was majority owned by Denel, quoted R100m less.

Malahlela said Burger was determined that the contract be given to VR Laser and was obsessed with getting updates from her as an official at supply chain management.

“It was not ordinary for the CEO to come to my office and ask me about procurement issues. He demanded regular updates and asked me to give him feedback on a regular basis,” said Malahlela.

“I sent him an e-mail and he responded that he was prepared to defend VR Laser as they were number 1 in point scoring,” she said.