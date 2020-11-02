Women-led firm energises arts students

An energy consortium led by black women has donated over half a million rand to help pay fees for a group of National School of the Arts pupils who are facing financial challenges as a result of the Covid-19 national lockdown.

This is after a number of parents were unable to pay the required school fees as they had either lost their jobs or were no longer earning the same salaries prior to the lockdown.

When Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, a former drama pupil, saw that the Johannesburg school was struggling financially she spoke to her business partners to assist.

DLO Energy Resources Group, the company she co-founded with other women, together with its partners iThokazi, Sula Energy and China Longyuan Power Group, donated nearly R600,000 to help pay the fees of the struggling students. The money will also be used to help reduce the school’s energy costs and assist with hygiene measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Mabhena-Olugunju, who is also DLO's managing director, told Sowetan she was a drama student at the school in 2002.