WATCH | How the gift of music came in the form of an iPod

Marzia Barry’s voice cuts through cheers and applause. On centre stage, with just the strumming of a guitar in the background, she takes control of the room.

Her singing is powerful, not overpowering. Performing at the National Arts Festival at only 16 years of age, she has the presence and poise of a seasoned professional, with talent to rival far more established musicians.

The youngster’s journey as a singer began when she was eight years old, participating in the choir at St Joseph’s Marist College.

WATCH: