Company operating with 'fake' truck licences closed down in Kameeldrift

A transport company in Kameeldrift, northern Pretoria, was closed down on Tuesday morning for allegedly operating 10 of its 19 trucks with false vehicle licences.

This has allegedly been happening for years, costing licensing departments just over R5m in licence fees.

The early morning raid at the company by the national traffic police's specialised unit, the Falcons, followed the arrests of two truck drivers from the company who were caught with false vehicle licence discs last Friday.

It was discovered during the raid that the company had allegedly displayed fake vehicle discs on 10 of its 19 heavy vehicles.