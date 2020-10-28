Social media campaign gives breast cancer patients' carers a voice

Being diagnosed with cancer is undoubtedly a gruelling life journey for patients. However, the people who care for cancer patients are often the unsung heroes who play the biggest role in the recovery of patients.

A new social media campaign, #BehindEveryPatient, launched by the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) and the pharmaceutical company Roche is set to shine the light and celebrate the work that health-care professionals and home-based caregivers do in helping breast cancer patients heal and be whole again.

Launched this week to coincide with October as breast cancer awareness month, the #BehindEveryPatient campaign will share stories of bravery, compassion and dedication from health-care professionals and carers who not only deliver quality treatment and care, but also hope and strength for their patients.

For each unique story shared the pharmaceutical giant will donate R25 to Cansa to aid the work the cancer body does in caring for and supporting cancer patients.

The campaign, which will be run on social media, encourages South Africans to use the #BehindEveryPatient hashtag to say “thank you” or share stories that highlight the critical role health professionals and carers play in the patient’s treatment journey.

“The breast cancer patient journey can be difficult, including health, mental, social and financial hurdles. As Cansa we aim to let patients know they’re not alone,” said Cara Noble, national relationship manager at Cansa.

She commended medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, radiologists, pathologists, social workers and family caregivers, for the care and support they provide for breast cancer patients in the hospital and in the home.

She encouraged South Africans to share their cancer stories using the #BehindEveryPatient hashtag, saying the donations from the pharmaceutical company “will help us do even more for patients”.