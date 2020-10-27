Safa defends bizarre late-night Bafana squad announcement on SABC

The SA Football Association (Safa) have come out to defend and clarify their unusual decision of announcing the Bafana Bafana squad at 10pm and exclusively to SABC on Monday saying they were put in a quandary by Caf.

Coach Molefi Ntseki announced the 25-man squad to play São Tomé and Príncipe in back-to-back 2022 Afcon qualifiers at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 13 November 2020 with the away scheduled for three days later.

“The whole decision was mostly not of our own making because Caf came to us over to us at the weekend to say they wanted the squads to be in Cairo within 24 hours or by the close of business on Monday,” explained Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi who added that the request created problems for them.

“This meant that we could only send call-up letters to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and other leagues only when business resumed on Monday morning and this created a lot of problems. We couldn’t have a press conference on Monday morning because we were busy sending out call-up letters.

“We also wanted the press conference to be live in accordance with the agreement with our broadcast partners which is SABC. We have an agreement with the SABC and when we spoke to them we discovered that the only time we can have a live slot was at 10pm.”

Chimhavi added that their decision to announce the squad exclusively to SABC and after 10pm was not to run away from anyone.

“The request from Caf came as a surprise to us and it was out of the blue. It meant that that once they got the squads on Monday afternoon they will put it on their website and make it public. We had decided that the squad announcement should be live at 1pm on Thursday at the SABC but that was thrown out of the window by the decision from Caf, so this decision was mainly forced on us by Caf. We understand the unhappiness but it was a tricky situation and this is the best that we could have done.

“To me it was never about running away from anyone because our tradition is to have a normal press conference which is subjected to interrogation by the media. We will never and we have never ran away from that process. This was not a normal process but a Covid enforced decision from the continental controlling body. They have request that all of the member bodies should submit their squads and as we speak now everyone’s squads are with Caf. Our other quandary was that once we sent the call-ups through the PSL, clubs give the squad to the journalists and that is what we tried to avoid.”