Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and their co-accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana, will be waiting with bated breath to find out if they will be released on bail.

They have now spent six nights in police cells after being charged for money laundering.

The magistrate in their case said the formal bail application would possibly be heard on Monday. This is after the defence team objected to the matter being remanded to an initially suggested date of Friday‚ October 30.

The accused spent all of Friday in court as both teams argued their case.

Braving the scorching sun outside court‚ supporters of the couple — who lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering church — stood outside singing songs in support of their “father”.

The trio is facing charges of money laundering‚ theft and fraud.

On Friday‚ the court first heard a formal application to allow the media to broadcast proceedings.

Bushiri's lawyer said they didn't have a problem with the case being broadcast‚ but the accused should not be filmed. The prosecution objected to prosecutors being filmed‚ citing their safety as an issue.

The magistrate then ruled that the media can film the accused‚ together with their defence team. However‚ the magistrate said that the prosecution cannot be filmed and that only an audio of their arguments can be recorded.

The magistrate said the ruling included only the proceedings of the bail applications and that only two cameras were allowed inside the court.