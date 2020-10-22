Circus at Bushiri's court case...the faithful pray for Papa

The National Prosecuting Authority bizarrely did not oppose the defence’s objection to media taking pictures of a man facing such serious charges. Instead magistrate Thandi Theledi ordered journalists not to take pictures or video of the accused in the dock.

Police kept a watchful eye on journalists using the cellphones in court to ensure no pictures or video were taken. Court officials instructed everyone in court room 16 to switch off their mobile phones.

And when proceedings got underway the state put an application for the matter to be postponed, saying it needed time to verify information such as Bushiri and his wife's residential address and their immigration status in SA.

The unnamed investigating officer in the case said the address where Bushiri and his wife lived was yet to be confirmed as the fixed address provided in Watefall Estate in Midrand was found with a "for sale" sign.

The state said it has an affidavit from the department of home affairs indicating that Bushiri and his wife’s status in the country is unclear. It further said the address given by Ntlokwana could not be confirmed as police indicated that no one knew her at the residence she provided.

A prosecutor, who refused to give her name, said the charges faced by the three involved financial transactions and therefore investigators had to get bank statements and title deeds, which are not easily accessible.

She said since their bail application in a related case last year, police had been hard at work investigating the matter.

“During investigations the IO realised that there is some changes to relevant information which may have an influence in the court’s decision,” the prosecutor said.

She further argued that the application was done in good faith and it was in the interest of justice for the state to be granted the postponement.

But lawyers representing the accused were opposed to the move, arguing that the state has had ample time to verify all information.

Anneline Van Den Heever for the defence said: “You don’t arrest people and later do investigations on the allegations you have against them…You don’t arrest people as a form of punishment.”

She added that police had arrested Bushiri and his wife last year and the same investigating officer was handling both cases

Van Den Heever said Bushiri’s place of residents in Waterfall Estate was not his property. Van Den Heever presented the bail affidavits of the three before court saying Bushiri made R566,000 a month and his wife stated that she makes more than R200,000 a month.

“My clients have congregants who depend on them for spiritual upliftment... It would be cruel and inhumane not to take that into account,” Van Den Heever said.

The state and the defense ultimately agreed for the matter to be rolled to tomorrow , where the state will respond to the defence’s arguments. Van Den Heever then asked the court to keep the three at the Villiera police station where "they were treated well".

Bushiri, who was dressed in a navy suit and white shirt sat quietly with his wife and Ntlokwana during proceedings.