Hamilton overtakes Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton became the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins on Sunday with his 92nd career victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver, who took the chequered flag a huge 25.592 seconds ahead of second-placed team mate Valtteri Bottas, had equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91 wins at the previous race at the Nürburgring.

Victory, along with a bonus point for fastest lap, stretched the Briton's championship lead over Bottas to 77 points with five races remaining.

“You are rewriting the history books,” Mercedes told Hamilton over the team radio, with team boss Toto Wolff adding: “Lewis, 92. 92.”

“I owe it all to these guys here and back at the factory,” said Hamilton.

“It's just been such a privilege working with them,” added the Briton, who was joined on the podium by race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington.

“Today was tough but it was all about temperatures.”