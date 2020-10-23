Bushiri not a special case

Per normal, almost as if divinely decreed, the week we are winding up has been yet another eventful one for our country. Matters political, matters criminal, and many others, competed for acres of coverage room on news platforms.



Often, as has been the nature of the landscape in SA, many would be hard-pressed to separate our politics and crime. That has become the norm and hardly an eyebrow is raised as more of the shenanigans our politicians indulge in have been exposed at every turn. So joined-at-the-hip is the nature of the relationship between politics and crime that the revelations, shocking as they are, at inquiries such as the Zondo commission into state capture, are often unthinkingly brushed aside as par for the course...