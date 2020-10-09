Truth is, the community knows that they steal, says their sister

Twin dies, sibling in hospital after mob justice

A twin died and his brother is fighting for his life in hospital after they were caught allegedly stealing a TV in Jabulani, Soweto.



Siyabonga and Bongani Radebe, 37, were tied to a pole and interrogated for seven hours on Wednesday by angry community members who demanded to know the whereabouts of a TV that was stolen earlier in the day. ..