Truth is, the community knows that they steal, says their sister
Twin dies, sibling in hospital after mob justice
A twin died and his brother is fighting for his life in hospital after they were caught allegedly stealing a TV in Jabulani, Soweto.
Siyabonga and Bongani Radebe, 37, were tied to a pole and interrogated for seven hours on Wednesday by angry community members who demanded to know the whereabouts of a TV that was stolen earlier in the day. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.