Manager of packed Sandton nightclub Blackdoor arrested after police raid

By Iavan Pijoos - 26 October 2020 - 10:22
Police minister Bheki Cele led various law enforcement agencies on an operation to bust entertainment venues that were breaking lockdown regulations.
The manager of the popular Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton, Johannesburg, has been arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations, police said.

The SAPS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Gauteng traffic police and various other law enforcement agencies shut down the nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

This after more than 300 patrons were allegedly found at the establishment after the midnight curfew.

Footage taken during the bust shows the nightclub packed to capacity.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who was also present during the raid, said there was no social distancing and no-one wore a mask.

“It tells you that if the second waves comes, not many will survive.”

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the manager of Blackdoor had been arrested for operating a business without a liquor licence and breaking the lockdown level one regulations.

The manager was detained at Sandton police station.

Themba said liquor valued at more than R800,000 was seized.

Meanwhile, in Midrand at XO Lounge, formerly known as Teazers, police found employees still on the premises after midnight.

They had to pay a R1,000 fine each to be released.

