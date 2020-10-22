More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases as Mkhize warns of 'resurgence'

Just hours after health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned SA of a possible “resurgence” in Covid-19 cases, his ministry said on Wednesday night that 2,055 cases of the respiratory illness had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

This is only the third time that SA has breached 2,000 cases in a 24-hour period since October 1.

The country has now recorded 708,359 total infections.