Police officers fear plans for Covid-19 not acted upon

Some police officers fear that they could be exposed to contracting the coronavirus because their work makes it harder to enforce social distancing.

Several officers who spoke to Sowetan yesterday after the declaration of the national state of disaster due to the outbreak of Covid-19, said they had received little support from the government to protect themselves. The officers said the police ministry was yet to provide clear plans to them on how they would be protected like all other citizens have been encouraged to take precautions.

A police officer who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media said he was worried that they were more at risk of contracting the virus as the primary function of policing was interacting with the public.

"I don't know how we are going to work because if this continues to spread, we won't be able to stop it because we have to make physical contact with the suspects. What if they have this virus and we catch it?

"Some people are lucky because they can afford to work from home, but I'm a police officer. I don't have that luxury."