Netshiongolo's bail application postponed

Cop implicated in Nateniel's murder not in court after mix up

One of three Eldorado Park officers implicated in the murder of Nateniel Julies has had his bail application postponed in absentia as a result of miscommunication between the state and the department of correctional services.



Det-Sgt Forster Netshiongolo was due to submit a bail application on new facts in the Protea magistrate's court yesterday. However, the court heard that the matter was remanded because Netshiongolo was not brought to court from the Johannesburg correctional centre because of a mix up. ..