Why are these thugs still free?

Why are police not arresting more people in connection with the mayhem that happened at a Free State court last week?



The only man nabbed for the violence is expected to apply for bail this week, after farmers in the Senekal area torched a state vehicle, tried to overturn an inyala and storm into the holding cells as they demanded that two men accused of killing one of their own be handed over to them. The two who were appearing in court were Sekwatje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of killing Brendin Horner and tying his neck to a pole in Paul Roux...