Lakers beat Heat to win NBA championship

With the Los Angeles Lakers on the way to missing their sixth consecutive postseason last year, LeBron James made a promise to fans that the drought wouldn't last much longer.

The King delivered in 2020, and then some. In a year that has seen the country combat a pandemic and racial injustice and the Lakers franchise deal with the immeasurable loss of an icon, James led Los Angeles to perhaps the most meaningful of its record-tying 17 championships, sealed Sunday night with a 106-93 rout of the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at the NBA bubble near Orlando.

James capped his fourth championship with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the blowout win. He became the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP with three different teams and won the award for the fourth time to trail only Michael Jordan (six) in the league's record books.

"Thinking I have something to prove fuels me," said James, cigar in hand, after his record-setting 260th career playoff game. "No matter what I've done in my career up to this point, there's still little rumblings of doubt, comparing me to the history of the game. 'Has he done this, has he done that.' Having that in my head, saying to myself why not still have something to prove, I think it fuels me."

Partnered with offseason acquisition Anthony Davis, James led the Lakers to first place in the Western Conference in his second season with the club, dominating a regular season played around a 4 1/2-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Los Angeles went 16-5 in the playoffs, never once losing back-to-back games.

The team also didn't lose sight of the importance of winning in memory of Laker legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in January. "Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do was do it for him," said Davis, who had 19 points and 15 rebounds Sunday.