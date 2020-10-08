Minister Lindiwe Zulu promises outstanding Covid relief grants will be paid on time

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has vowed that outstanding R350 Covid relief grants will be paid to approved applicants even though the grant is ending.

The R350 relief grant, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year, has been the subject of controversy with delays in applications and payments.

The relief grant was meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens during the lockdown. It is set to expire this month.

Speaking on SABC News on Wednesday, Zulu urged those dependent on the income not to panic.

Zulu said applicants who have been approved can rest assured they will receive their payments. However, no new applications will be accepted.

“Let me assure the public and the people who made applications that came out [showing] that they deserve to receive the money, they will still receive that money even if the grant is ending.

“Those that deserve to be paid are still going to be paid because we budgeted for that and agreed that we will extend on the basis of payment of those who had applied. No-one must apply now and think that they will be paid,” said Zulu.

Zulu assured that applicants who won their appeals after they were rejected will still be paid.