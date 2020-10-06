Bank accounts frozen as SIU takes on PPE fraud - but Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku's isn't one of them

Suspended Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku might be named among 44 respondents that the Special Investigating Unit has flagged over allegedly dodgy personal protective equipment tender irregularities, but his bank account was not one of those to be frozen.

The Special Tribunal of SA on Monday was meant to hear arguments in the matter between the SIU and the 44 respondents — including Gauteng-based contractors — involved in the supply and delivery of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

Masuku’s name appears as respondent 41.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE had earlier been informed that Masuku's was one of the accounts that had been frozen but Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho later backtracked after a complaint from Masuku, who has been placed on “special leave” pending the probe.

Makgotho said that the freezing of the bank accounts applied only to respondents one to 39.

“The Special Tribunal incorrectly stated that all 44 accounts were frozen. As per the tribunal order only respondents one to 39 have their accounts frozen. MEC Bandile Masuku is cited as respondent 41. However, the order freezing the accounts does not extend to him. He is cited in the papers by virtue of the position of his office. The misunderstanding is regretted,” Makgotho told TimesLIVE on Monday night.

TimesLIVE apologises for the error in the earlier version of this story.

On Tuesday Judge Billy Mothle postponed the hearing to November 20 and 21 because some respondents were not ready with their papers. He expressed the desire to start proceedings as soon as possible after some respondents requested a date in December.

“An order was made in August and all respondents had five days to state if they were opposing the order. They also had an additional 15 days to file answering affidavits,” Mothle said.

Before postponing the hearing, the judge granted all 44 respondents until October 12 to file their papers. “After this date I’m not accepting any affidavits,” he said.