Precious Moilwa loses fight for life

Hypertension interstitial lung disease survivor and founder of the Mapafu Foundation, Precious Baby Moilwa from Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, has died at the age of 33.

Moilwa's mother Yevonne confirmed to Sowetan that Moilwa died in the early hours of Monday morning at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Yevonne said Moilwa lost the fight for her life due to the lung disease. Her lungs gave in and collapsed.

“The doctor said her oxygen levels had dropped drastically. When I went to see her over the weekend in hospital she was only using her hands to communicate with me. She could not utter any words because she was saving the little oxygen left in her lungs,” said the mother.

On Friday Moilwa posted that she needed everyone to pray for her as her condition was deteriorating.

Yevonne said the family was devastated by Moilwa's death. “My daughter had a big personality and touched the lives of many people that ended up being part of us.

“She died fighting to be alive but God has taken her.”

Moilwa’s health condition necessitated the hire of an oxygen machine at a cost of R2,000 a month.

Moilwa, who was on a medical aid plan that covered chronic illness, wondered how ordinary South Africans suffering from the same condition without medical aid were coping with costs. This prompted her to start a foundation in 2018 together with her late friend Gontlafetse Sehako to raise funds for those who, like them, also suffer from the condition called pulmonary vascular disease but couldn't afford portable oxygen machines.

Moilwa, also known as “Babes wo Moya”, was diagnosed with intestinal lung disease in 2017 after she had given birth to her now four-year-old child.

Her family said they welcomed everyone who wanted to bid farewell to the heroine at their home.

“We will keep everyone posted on her burial arrangements which should be later this week.”