South Africa

Nation building needed more than ever – Jerome Klaaste

06 October 2020 - 15:23

The late former Sowetan editor Aggrey Klaaste’s son, Jerome, has reflected on the legacy of nation building that his father championed, saying it is needed more than ever in today’s society.

Jerome, who was  just 19 years old when his father died on June 19 2004, spoke to Sowetan on Tuesday  detailing his quest to ensure that nation building is part of every community in the land...

