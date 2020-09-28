Veteran journalist warns on danger of slipping back into our draconian past

SA must guard sanctity of press freedom, says Dr Joe Thloloe

SA needs to protect press freedom now more than ever as there are still stubborn resemblances of what the country used to be in the past despite gains made in the democratic era.



This is the view of legendary journalist Dr Joe Thloloe which he shared with Sowetan as he reflected on the current state of the media and its role in nation building...