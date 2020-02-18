Let's talk about the abuse of names as a political weapon

I added a more recent example, the insulting reference to ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala by an EFF MP as "Mahambelahla".

I wondered aloud why some of us would find this acceptable given our colonial history and the fact that one of many ways in which our conquerors trampled on our dignity was to refuse to call us by our chosen names.

Why would we think it is "fair political game" to change a Zulu to a "Zooloo" or a Mahambehlala to a "Mahambelahla" when we know that, in most of our cultures a surname is not just a reference to that individual but an acknowledgement of a clan they are from?

I could have added other examples. For instance this newspaper, an institution founded by great and humanist editors such as Aggrey Klaaste, had a satirical columnist who insisted on referring to then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini by an insulting and insensitive, given her medical condition, name of "Badakiwe".

Yes political satire can be used to justify the most backward of prejudices.

I am glad to see the subject of how names are misused to spread hate and intolerance is now entering the public discourse. This is largely because of a continued reference to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan by his middle name, Jamnadas.

This is done by his critics, many of whom are either backers of the EFF or those who remain sympathetic to former president Jacob Zuma.

There has been a lot of writing recently about the usage of the minister's middle name as a form of "othering", a way of making him seem like an outsider or foreigner in the land of his birth.

The minister himself has not publicly objected to the use of the name but many of those sympathetic to him are suspicious of the reason behind its sudden use - especially given that throughout his public life, which spans decades, he was always known simply as Pravin or, to those in the Struggle, PG.

Do his critics use his middle name because they think it sounds more Indian and therefore foreign - in a bid to delegitimise the role he plays in our politics?

Could there be a link between the choice of the middle name, especially among those who insist on misspelling it as "Jamnandas", and the pejorative reference to South Africans of Indian descent as amaJananda?

Whatever may be the reason in this case, we need to learn to respect what names people choose to be called by, be they our favourite or not.

And we need to be consistent in this. While it is perfectly correct to call out those people who insist on calling Gordhan by his middle name when he prefers his first one, we should also be offended by those who insist on referring to Mzwanele Manyi as "Jimmy" even though he has long publicly dumped his "colonial" name.

While at that, we should also examine our tendency to "other" Zuma by persistently referring to him "as a man from Nkandla" as if this rural town is somehow not in SA.

We never refer to any other politicians original home as consistently as we do Zuma. Is it because Nkandla is in the backwaters of this urbanised nation?

That's "othering" too.