South Africa

Sedibeng mayor says 'businessmen' harassed municipal manager over tenders

Did tender vultures kill Stanley Khanyile?

06 October 2020 - 08:22
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile could have been killed by people who wanted information on tenders after it emerged yesterday that he was threatened and chased to his car by a group of businessmen three weeks before his murder. 

Khanyile had to run to his vehicle when more than 10 businessmen stormed his offices demanding information about the municipality’s budget and upcoming tenders...

