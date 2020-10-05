South Africa

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' Whatsapp account hacked

05 October 2020 - 12:24
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' private and confidential information is in the hands of an unknown third party.
Image: GCIS

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account has been hacked, her department said on Monday.

Her spokesperson Mish Molakeng said Ndabeni-Abrahams’ private and confidential information was in the hands of an unknown third party.

“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action,” he said.

“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities.”

He said the matter was being investigated.

