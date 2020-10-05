Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' Whatsapp account hacked
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account has been hacked, her department said on Monday.
Her spokesperson Mish Molakeng said Ndabeni-Abrahams’ private and confidential information was in the hands of an unknown third party.
“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action,” he said.
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp account HACKED!!!— Dpt of Communications & Digital Technologies (@CommsZA) October 5, 2020
The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.
“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities.”
He said the matter was being investigated.
TimeLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.