Veteran journo calls for campaign on social cohesion
Media has a big role in building SA – Mazwai
Veteran journalist Dr Thami Mazwai says SA media needs to play a more active role and sharply highlight the plight of the poor and the problems of poverty and inequality that prevails in our societies in their reporting.
The former Sowetan journalist was reflecting on the progress made by the media since the dawn of democracy 26 years ago...
