We must be wary of policies oppressing rights of gays

Uganda is once again in the spotlight for its human rights abuses, particularly its proposed imposition for citizens found "guilty" of being gay.

Soon after the news of the possible reintroduction of the anti-homosexuality bill spread, Deputy President David Mabuza was under fire following his comments in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that "we must be decent enough to keep our mouth shut", when he was asked about the reports, and rightly so.

Of course, he may argue that his remarks were premised on the principle of state sovereignty and non-interference in international affairs, but a government cannot remain mum when there is a clear violation of human rights.

Respecting a state's sovereignty does not necessarily come with a force field of non-responsibility, especially when SA prides itself on being the leader of the continent.

Unfortunately, Mabuza's comments did not come as a shock. South Africa and Africa as a whole have a problem of homophobia. Uganda may have made the news a few weeks ago, but homophobia in Africa is pervasive and alive.

Some African countries may not have gone as far as passing anti-gay bills, but homosexuality still remains largely stigmatised, and proponents of the anti-gay lobby argue that to be homosexual is counter to our African values.

But what does it mean to be African? I choose to use the very same argument of "Africanness" to highlight the irony of being African and homophobic.

The African nguni ubuntu, loosely translated as "humanity towards others", best highlights this irony. The word ubuntu embodies virtues that build harmony and the spirit of togetherness.

Precolonial Africa is usually lamented for its inclusivity and communal DNA. Why, then, are we selective in our longing for Africanness? Why do we selectively leave out the fact that to be African is to be kind, and to be African is to love both your brother and your sister?