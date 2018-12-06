Marriage officers must marry same-sex couples after new bill

Home affairs marriage officers have to officiate same-sex marriages, even though they may object to them.

This after the National Assembly adopted the Civil Union Amendment Bill. It will now go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

It is the second bill sponsored by an opposition MP to be passed by the House.

The bill repeals section 6 of the Civil Union Act, which allowed a marriage officer to inform the minister that he or she objected to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex on the grounds of conscience, religion and belief.

Cope’s Deidre Carter, who sponsored the bill, said the amendment went beyond the mere repeal of section 6 of the principal act.

“It touches upon the genesis of our constitutional order. It touches that which is most sacrosanct in our constitution, our bill of rights and the right to equality and dignity: that the state may not unfairly discriminate and that it has the responsibility to promote, respect and fulfil these rights,” she said during the debate to pass the legislation.