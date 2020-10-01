Tide turns as state capture inquiry process starts to show teeth

Hawks swoop on Free State honchos, 60 charges prepared

The Hawks have prepared a raft of 60 charges against seven high-profile individuals linked to the controversial R255m Free State asbestos project.



Yesterday the elite crime-busting unit led the dramatic arrests of businessmen, former high-ranking government officials, an ex-mayor and a former MEC. In a swoop in three provinces, it took action on a first case linked to state capture...