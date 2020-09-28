Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns

Two of the women rescued in Rustenburg were South African, one was Zambian, one Zimbabwean and three were from Lesotho.

The women rescued in Kuruman were all South African.

“The arrest of the five suspects, aged between 28 and 46, is part of a year-long proactive investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation in the two towns,” Mulaudzi said.

The Hawks were tipped off by community members about activities on the three premises.

“The women, aged between 20 and 39 years, were used as sex workers on the premises after they were allegedly lured by the suspects with promises of employment,” said Mulaudzi.