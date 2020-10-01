South Africa

Dr JS Moroka mayor Madileng steps down

01 October 2020 - 12:11
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A mayor of a Mpumalanga municipality that was rocked by year-long protests has stepped down with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Thulare Madileng, the mayor of the Dr JS Moroka local municipality which sits in Siyabuswa stepped down from his position on Wednesday after his family took a strain from the violent protests in which certain groups called for his removal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X