Dr JS Moroka mayor Madileng steps down
A mayor of a Mpumalanga municipality that was rocked by year-long protests has stepped down with immediate effect for personal reasons.
Thulare Madileng, the mayor of the Dr JS Moroka local municipality which sits in Siyabuswa stepped down from his position on Wednesday after his family took a strain from the violent protests in which certain groups called for his removal...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.